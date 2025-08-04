Bihar govt approves 13 departmental tableaux at Gandhi Maidan for Independence Day

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) The Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has approved the display of 13 departmental tableaux during the state-level Independence Day celebrations at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on August 15.

These tableaux will reflect the government’s key initiatives and flagship welfare schemes, many of which have been introduced in the election year, making this year’s event politically and publicly significant.

Patna District Magistrate Dr. Thiyagarajan S.M. announced that the tableaux will highlight the developmental work, public welfare schemes, and social reform campaigns initiated by the government.

Special emphasis will be placed on showcasing schemes such as increased Social Security Pensions, 125 units of free electricity for households, establishment of a skill university with the aim to generate one crore employment opportunities and others.

These tableaux are intended to visually communicate the government’s vision and achievements to the public ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

To ensure public safety and adherence to guidelines, the maximum height of each tableau has been capped at 15 feet.

Nodal officers have been directed to ensure that all artists participating in the tableaux are aged 15 or above.

The District Magistrate confirmed that department-wise nodal officers have been appointed to oversee the execution and compliance of these directives, particularly in maintaining structural integrity and thematic accuracy.

Some of the key departments and the themes they will present include Panchayati Raj Department’s Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Mandap Yojana, the Energy Department’s full subsidy on 125 units of electricity and promotion of solar energy, the Industries Department’s showcase of Bihar’s global handicraft exports, Bihar State Sports Authority’s colours of sports with Bihar and the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department’s Mukhyamantri Neera Samvardhan Yojana and others.

While tableaux are traditionally part of Independence Day (August 15) and Republic Day (January 26) celebrations at Gandhi Maidan, this year’s event holds special weight as it comes before the elections.

