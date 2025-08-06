Bihar: FIR filed over Trump's residential certificate row; stirs political uproar

Patna, Aug 6 (IANS) In a bizarre and troubling incident amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, an online application for a residential certificate in the name of US President Donald Trump was filed in Samastipur district, prompting the administration to reject the application and lodge an FIR.

According to an official statement released by the Samastipur district administration, the suspicious application was received on July 29, 2025, at the Public Service Centre under Mohiuddin Nagar Block, via application number BRCCO/2025/17989735.

The applicant falsely claimed residence in Village Hasanpur, Ward No. 13, under Bakarpur Post and Mohiuddin Nagar Police Station.

Upon verification, officials found that the photo, Aadhaar number, barcode, and address associated with the application had been tampered with.

The application was rejected on August 4, 2025, by the Circle Officer of Mohiuddin Nagar.

Authorities believe the act was a deliberate attempt to malign the voter list revision process being conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission.

An FIR has been lodged against an unknown person at the Cyber Police Station in Samastipur, and further investigation has been recommended.

“No certificate was issued in the name of Donald Trump. It was a mischievous attempt, and legal action has been initiated,” an official said.

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions. Leaders, including Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, took a swipe at the Election Commission, questioning the integrity of the SIR process being carried out in Bihar.

They argued that such incidents show serious lapses at the administrative level.

This isn’t the first instance of such mischief.

Earlier, a residential certificate was issued in the name of 'Dog Babu' by a Circle Officer in Patna’s Masaurhi area, following which one staff member was terminated and another suspended.

These repeated irregularities have raised serious concerns over the credibility of the verification mechanisms being used in the revision of the voter list, especially with the Assembly elections approaching in Bihar.

--IANS

ajk/dan