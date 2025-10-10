Bihar Elections 2025: Electors on voter list can show any one of 12 alternative Photo IDs apart from EPIC to vote

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) In order to ease the voting process for electors, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a note stating that people whose names are on the voters’ list can display any one of the 12 alternative Photo IDs apart from Electors' Photo Identity Card (EPIC) to exercise their franchise.

According to the statement issued by the poll panel, “The Election Commission of India is empowered under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 read with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, to direct that Electors' Photo Identity Card (EPIC) be issued to electors to facilitate their identification and prevent impersonation at the Polling Station.”

The note added, “EPICs have been issued to nearly 100 per cent of the electors in Bihar and in the eight Assembly Constituencies going to bye-elections. The Commission had also issued directions to all CEOs to ensure the delivery of EPICs to the new voters within 15 days of final publication of Electoral Rolls.”

The poll panel also stated that to make things smoother for electors whose names are on the electoral rolls but who are unable to produce the EPIC for their identification, the ECI has permitted them to produce any one of the 12 alternative photo identity documents listed by it in an earlier notification.

The statement read, “Further, for the convenience of voters whose names are on the electoral rolls but are unable to produce the EPIC for their identification, the ECI had issued notification on October 7, 2025 permitting such electors to produce any one of the following 12 alternative photo identity documents: Aadhaar Card; MNREGA Job Card; Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office; Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour/Ayushman Bharat Health Card; Driving Licence; PAN Card; Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR; Indian Passport; Pension document with photograph; Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Government/PSUs/Public Limited Companies; Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card issued by the M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.”

The poll panel further reiterated that to be able to cast the vote, it was mandatory for the name of the person to be on the electoral roll.

“It may be reiterated that the presence of name on the Electoral Roll is a prerequisite to be able to vote on polling day,” the note stated.

The ECI also addressed the issue of establishing the identity of women who traditionally cover their faces, without offending anyone.

“To encourage participation of ‘purdanasheen’ (in burqa or purdah) women, special arrangements shall be made at the Polling Stations as per extant instructions for their dignified identification in the presence of lady Polling Officers/Attendants while ensuring their privacy.”

The notification from the ECI came just ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar that are slated to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting to be held on November 14.

--IANS

rad