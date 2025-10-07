Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha congratulates PM Modi on completion of 25 years in public service

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Tuesday, extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of public service, calling him a carrier of change in the current era.

Sinha highlighted that since entering public service in October 2001, PM Modi has set an example of strong and principled governance both in Gujarat and across India.

He praised PM Modi's tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister for 12-and-a-half years, noting that his work has been recognised nationally and internationally as the Gujarat Model of all-round development.

Initiatives such as disaster management after the 2002 Bhuj earthquake, 100 per cent electrification, farmer and fisherman welfare schemes, world-class infrastructure development, and creating a conducive environment for investment have set benchmarks for public service.

Reflecting on PM Modi's 11 years as the country's Prime Minister, Sinha said, "He has demonstrated policy-driven governance with innovative thinking and determination."

He cited major achievements, including the abrogation of Article 370, surgical strikes, Operation Sindoor, sanitation and health initiatives, education reforms, social welfare programmes, construction of Ram Temple, financial inclusion, women's reservation in parliamentary politics, digital revolution, and infrastructure development.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Sinha, PM Modi's leadership continues to inspire confidence in the idea that "Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai" (If PM Modi is there, it's possible).

He also lauded PM Modi's simplicity, integrity, and corruption-free governance, noting that he has never been accused of nepotism or bureaucratic red tape despite his long tenure.

He emphasised that PM Modi's commitment to "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and his model of development with guarantee has earned the NDA historic electoral mandates.

Concluding his remarks, he said, "The roadmap for India's progress under Prime Minister Modi has positioned the country as a beacon of hope for the world."

Besides Vijay Kumar Sinha, other BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh and other leaders, also congratulated the Prime Minister.

