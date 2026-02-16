Bihar CM announces Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia for kin of Bihar workers killed in Rajasthan factory fire

Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire at a factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, which claimed the lives of seven workers, including five from Bihar.

Describing the incident as extremely painful, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The fatal fire broke out at a factory located in the Khuskheda Industrial Area.

According to official information, around 25 factory workers were present at the site when the blaze erupted.

While several workers managed to escape safely, seven bodies have been recovered so far.

Taking note of the tragedy, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the families of the five deceased workers from Bihar.

He also directed Kundan Kumar, Bihar's Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, to coordinate with the Rajasthan government to ensure proper arrangements for the identification and return of the deceased bodies to Bihar.

Providing details of the rescue operation, Sumitra Mishra, Bhiwadi Additional District Magistrate, said that a police patrol team first noticed the factory engulfed in flames.

Following this, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot, and around six fire tenders were deployed.

With sustained firefighting efforts, the blaze was eventually brought under control.

However, due to the intensity of the fire, the bodies were completely charred, making identification difficult.

The local administration said that DNA samples will be collected from family members to establish identities before handing over the bodies of all the deceased workers.

According to preliminary information, five of the deceased workers belonged to Motihari in East Champaran.

The news of the incident triggered panic and grief in the region, with families of migrant workers in Rajasthan desperately trying to contact their relatives.

The state and local administrations have assured that all necessary assistance will be provided to the affected families.

The district administration of East Champaran is coordinating with the family members of the deceased to assist them.

