Bihar: Charas smuggling network busted in East Champaran​

Patna, Jan 31 (IANS) The Patna Regional Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a well-organised cross-border charas trafficking network in East Champaran district, Bihar, dealing a significant blow to drug syndicates operating along the Indo-Nepal border.
Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a suspicious motorcyclist near the Chhapwa–Turkaulia road.
During a detailed search, officials recovered a large quantity of charas concealed in a jute sack loaded on the motorcycle.
Field testing confirmed the substance to be high-quality charas.
The investigation revealed the high level of sophistication traffickers used to evade law enforcement.
The offenders had engineered a hidden cavity inside the motorcycle’s petrol tank to conceal contraband.
Additionally, an auxiliary fuel system was fitted beneath the seat, allowing the vehicle to operate while the main fuel tank was modified for smuggling.
This technical ingenuity highlights the meticulous planning adopted by cross-border drug traffickers.
In the operation, DRI seized 31.097 kilograms of charas, with an estimated international market value of Rs 77.74 lakh.
The motorcycle and other items used in the smuggling operation were also seized.
The accused was arrested on the spot.
DRI officials extensively interrogated the arrested accused to identify the main kingpins and the wider cross-border trafficking network.
The accused revealed that the consignment was scheduled to be smuggled to Delhi.
After being interrogated, the accused was produced in the court, which sent him to judicial custody under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, on Saturday.
This seizure marks a major success for DRI Patna in its ongoing crackdown on narcotics trafficking.
During the financial year 2025–26, the department has recovered a total of 107 kilograms of charas in multiple operations, significantly disrupting drug syndicates operating in Bihar’s border districts.
Security agencies have further tightened surveillance in border areas to prevent and dismantle such illegal operations in the future.
