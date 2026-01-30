Bihar: 2 shot dead, 1 injured over land dispute in Patna

Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) Two persons were shot dead and another seriously injured following a land dispute in Rasalpur village under the Fatuha police station area of Patna district on Friday, triggering tension in the locality.

Read More

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Rajwanti Devi and 55-year-old Devsagar Singh.

They sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed due to the injuries and excessive blood loss.

According to Jitendra Kumar, son of Rajwanti Devi, the clash erupted over a minor land dispute involving just two inches of land.

He said that the disagreement has existed for several years between two brothers, Shravan Prasad and Rajkumar Yadav.

“On Friday morning, my father, Shravan Prasad and others were talking to my uncle Rajkumar Yadav when his son Shivam Kumar Yadav suddenly arrived and opened fire on us. My mother Rajwanti Devi, my brother Rajan Prasad, and a villager, Devsagar Singh, sustained gunshot injuries. My mother and Devsagar Singh succumbed to the injuries in the hospital. There was no major land dispute - it was only about two inches,” he said.

Rajan Prasad is undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The accused, after committing the crime, fled from the scene.

Following the incident, panic and tension gripped the village. Residents have demanded strict action against the accused and adequate compensation for the victims’ families.

Police have been deployed in the village to prevent further escalation.

Upon receiving information, Rural SP Kundan Kumar, along with police personnel, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend the accused.

“Two pistols, a sword, and several spent cartridges have been recovered from the crime scene. All aspects of the case are being investigated, and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” said Rural SP Kundan Kumar.

Police officials said the situation is currently under control, though a tense atmosphere continues to prevail in the area.

--IANS

ajk/dan