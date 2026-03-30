'Biggest achievement of this govt': Tejasvi Surya targets K'taka govt over IPL ticket row

Bengaluru, March 30 (IANS) Ridiculing the Congress-led government in Karnataka over its decision to negotiate IPL tickets for legislators and parliamentarians and eventually settle for three tickets to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, BJP Yuva Morcha National President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said, “This will go down as the biggest achievement of this government.”

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Taking to social media platform X, Tejasvi Surya further said sarcastically, “Truly historic day for Karnataka.”

He added, “Congratulations to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister for successfully concluding such a difficult and complex negotiation process involving so many stakeholders. This will benefit the six crore people of Karnataka.”

“Hope their expertise is made use of to conclude the Ukraine-Russia and Iran-Israel conflicts,” he added.

It may be recalled that Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that the issue of ticket allocation for Indian Premier League matches has been resolved amicably, with a revised quota for legislators and Members of Parliament.

He made the statement after addressing the media following a meeting with members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and DNA Event Management Company.

Shivakumar said he had earlier held discussions with the Speaker and senior leaders on the matter.

It has been decided that three tickets will be provided to Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) for Indian Premier League matches, instead of the earlier four. For international matches, the KSCA will provide two complimentary tickets, while additional tickets will have to be purchased.

He explained: “Two tickets will be given free, and if they want two more, they will have to purchase them.”

Representatives from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the DNA network, and KSCA management had met him regarding the issue.

Karnataka State Cricket Association President and former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad was also present during the discussions.

“If anyone does not want tickets, they can submit a letter. MLAs make several demands, and not all can be fulfilled. The issue has now been settled,” he said.

Shivakumar noted that in states such as Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, a significant percentage of tickets — over 50 to 60 per cent — are allocated to government officials and related categories.

“Compared to those places, there is less interference here,” he said, adding that the matter has been closed.

The issue of tickets for Karnataka MLAs for IPL matches at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was raised in the Assembly last Thursday, with Speaker U.T. Khader urging the government to take up the matter with the authorities concerned.

The Speaker suggested that the authorities be called for discussions and a clear policy be put in place. He recommended that at least four tickets be issued to each MLA and that proper arrangements be made to ensure they are treated with respect. His remarks were welcomed by legislators, who thumped their desks in support.

--IANS

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