Bigamy case: Calcutta HC grants anticipatory bail to actor and BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee

Kolkata, Feb 11 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Bengali actor and BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee in connection with bigamy case.

His first wife Anindita Chatterjee had filed a case against him at Anandpur police station.

After that, the BJP MLA had filed a plea for anticipatory bail at Calcutta High Court.

Hearing the case, Justice Jay Sengupta's bench granted him anticipatory bail. However, Hiran will have to appear before the investigating officer once every 15 days.

It is worth mentioning that the hearing date for Hiran's anticipatory bail case was fixed for February 4. But that date was postponed. In the meantime, Hiran had started campaigning for the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal.

As soon as Hiran's second wedding's picture became public recently, his first wife had filed a complaint against the actor at Anandpur police station. A case was filed based on that complaint.

On January 28, his lawyer sought an urgent hearing and drew the attention of Justice Jay Sengupta. He told the court that his client is currently an MLA. Therefore, he requested an urgent hearing for Hiran's anticipatory bail plea. However, that request was turned down.

Police sources said that a case has been registered against Hiran under Section 494 (If a person remarries while his wife is alive, he shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years or with fine or with both) and Section 85 (Husband's torture of a married woman and domestic violence. He shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and with fine) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Neither Hiran nor his first wife Anindita have made any official comments in this regard.

Notably, ahead of 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, popular Bengali actor Hiran Chatterjee had joined the BJP. That same year, he won the Assembly election from Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency in West Midnapore district.

In January this year, Hiran married model Ritika Giri in a ceremony held in Varanasi. Photographs from the ceremony showed the bride in a red Banarasi saree and Chatterjee in a yellow kurta went viral on social media.

Chatterjee's first wife, Anindita Chatterjee, publicly questioned the legality of the second marriage, calling it illegal.

Anindita said, "We are neither divorced nor legally separated. She also alleged that the marriage had harmed their family, particularly their daughter. She later filed a case against him."

