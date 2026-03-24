Bhabanipur buzz: Mamata Banerjee holds ground as high-stakes battle intensifies in West Bengal

Bhabanipur, March 24 (IANS) As the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections approach, Bhabanipur has emerged as one of the most closely watched constituencies, set for a high-voltage contest between Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief supremo Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, making it a prestige battle that hinges heavily on public sentiment.

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While the BJP continues its outreach through the 'Parivartan Yatra', many residents of Bhabanipur appear largely satisfied with Banerjee’s governance. Several locals expressed confidence in her leadership, with some even reluctant to openly discuss their political preferences.

Speaking to IANS, a resident said: "Mamata Banerjee has done a lot for Bhabanipur. We want ‘Didi’ to return. She has worked extensively for all of us, and we don’t want any change. Everything is good here."

Another resident echoed similar sentiments, stating: "I am confident that Mamata Banerjee will win here. She is doing a great job for everyone, and that is why we believe she should continue. The BJP is spreading misinformation, but we will not waste our votes. If Didi is performing well, why should we seek change?"

A third resident simply remarked: "We don’t want change. Didi will win here."

Others, while acknowledging the unpredictability of state politics, still leaned towards Banerjee’s victory. "It is difficult to say who will win across West Bengal, but I believe Didi will win again," said another local.

An elderly resident added: "Didi will definitely win. She has done significant work in the state. I am 80 years old, and I have not seen such development before."

The West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, are shaping up as a largely bipolar contest between the ruling Trinamool and the BJP, with the Left and Congress playing a marginal role. The Trinamool has introduced significant changes in its candidates, replacing 74 sitting MLAs in a bid to counter anti-incumbency.

In the 2021 elections, the Trinamool Congress secured 215 seats with a 48.02 per cent vote share, while the BJP won 77 seats with 38 per cent, marking a sharp rise from its 2016 performance.

Bhabanipur remains a crucial battleground, especially given Banerjee’s earlier defeat to Adhikari in Nandigram in 2021 by a narrow margin, even as the Trinamool retained power.

The 2026 election run-up has also been clouded by controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with lakhs of names reportedly deleted or under review, adding an element of uncertainty to an already intense contest.

--IANS

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