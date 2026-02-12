Bengal: Trinamool leader accused of assaulting father, son in East Burdwan

Kolkata, Feb 12 (IANS) A Trinamool Congress leader has been accused of assaulting a father and son and pushing them into a pond in Khandaghosh in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Thursday.

Sources claimed that the father was allegedly targeted for participating in a BJP programme. Following the incident, questions have been raised over the delay in arresting the Trinamool leader despite CCTV footage purportedly capturing the assault. A complaint has been lodged against the TMC leader with the local police.

According to police sources, around 15 to 20 persons, led by the Trinamool president of the Khandaghosh area, Sheikh Sahad Ali alias Lakai, allegedly beat up Deepak Adhikari and his son, Astik Adhikari, before throwing them into a pond. Deepak Adhikari’s shop was also extensively vandalised.

After the incident, the injured father and son were rescued from the pond and taken to Khandaghosh Block Hospital for treatment. Later, Deepak Adhikari lodged a complaint at the local police station.

The father and son alleged that the police station initially refused to register their complaint. They further claimed that they were pressured to remove the name of the Trinamool regional president from the complaint. It has also been alleged that while filing a revised complaint, the name of Astik Adhikari, a Higher Secondary examinee and a minor, was removed as a complainant.

The entire incident was reportedly captured on CCTV footage.

“A complaint has been lodged regarding the incident. Investigation is on. The CCTV footage is being examined,” a senior officer of the East Burdwan district police said.

It may be recalled that several allegations have previously been made against Sheikh Lakai. A few days ago, he was accused of entering the house of businessman Subir Mandal in Boaichandi Bazar late at night and assaulting him. In that case too, the police had initially declined to register a complaint. A case was later registered following directions from a Burdwan court.

Local residents have alleged that Sheikh Lakai is associated with the sand mafia and has created an atmosphere of fear among businessmen in the area. The BJP has demanded his immediate arrest.

However, the Trinamool regional president denied the allegations. Speaking to local reporters, he said: “A brother of businessman Deepak died a few days ago. He has some land in the name of his wife and son. Deepak has occupied it. Deepak's men beat that woman. So we went so that the woman gets back her land. The rest of the allegations are false.”

Local Trinamool leader Bagbul Islam said, “The law will take its course. The police are investigating. Action will definitely be taken against whoever is accused.”

