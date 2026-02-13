Bengal SIR process: DMs have no authority over micro-observers, says ECI

Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday clarified that district magistrates (DMs), who also function as district electoral officers (DEOs), have no authority to seek explanations from micro-observers appointed by the Commission to review the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.

The message was conveyed at a virtual full-bench meeting of the Commission earlier in the day, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The meeting was attended, among others, by West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal, officials of the CEO’s office, all DMs/DEOs, electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs).

An official from the CEO’s office said a particular DM/DEO was cautioned following complaints that he had been seeking explanations from micro-observers after summoning them through EROs and AEROs.

“The CEC specifically reminded the DM/DEO concerned that summoning and seeking explanations from micro-observers was beyond his authority. The CEO was advised by the CEC that any violation by any DM/DEO in this regard should be directly reported to the ECI headquarters in New Delhi,” the official said.

As many as seven DMs/DEOs on Friday reportedly faced criticism from the Commission for alleged violations of guidelines relating to the ongoing SIR in West Bengal.

According to sources present at the virtual meeting, the districts whose bureaucratic heads were cautioned include Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and East Burdwan.

The CEC also issued a general note of caution to all DMs/DEOs, warning of possible disciplinary action in case of reports of dereliction of duty, which could have a bearing on their annual confidential reports and, in turn, impact their career progression.

