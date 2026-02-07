Bengal SIR issue: Suvendu Adhikari accuses CM Mamata of protecting illegal B'deshi infiltrators

Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is aimed at protecting illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Read More

Speaking to media persons at Patna airport, Adhikari claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was shielding infiltrators for political gains.

“She is objecting to the SIR only to protect Bangladeshi infiltrators. Illegal infiltrators, especially Muslims, are being protected by her,” Adhikari alleged.

Referring to statements made by the Prime Minister in Parliament, Adhikari said that such issues had already been highlighted at the national level.

“The Prime Minister has spoken in Parliament about how courts are being approached to protect infiltrators. The SIR is not new in this country. It has been conducted eight times earlier, and this is the ninth time it is being carried out in West Bengal. It is a continuous process, but Mamata Banerjee’s protest is only to protect illegal infiltrators,” he said.

Looking ahead to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Adhikari expressed confidence about the BJP’s prospects and invoked a historical and political narrative.

“We have won Kalinga (Odisha) in 2024 and Ang Pradesh (Bihar) in 2025. Now we have to win Bang (West Bengal) in 2026 to complete the circle of Ang, Bang and Kalinga. These regions were once part of a single state,” he said.

He further asserted that West Bengal would see a change in governance.

“In 2026, there will be a Sanatani and nationalist government in West Bengal,” Adhikari claimed.

Explaining his surprise visit to Patna, the BJP leader said he would meet senior party leaders to discuss election strategy for West Bengal.

“Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey is a central observer. He was also in charge of the BJP in West Bengal and has worked there for four years. I will meet him and other BJP leaders,” he said.

With the West Bengal Assembly elections drawing closer, political exchanges between the BJP and the ruling TMC have intensified, setting the stage for a high-voltage campaign in the State.

--IANS

ajk/pgh