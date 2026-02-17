Bengal SIR: ECI suspends three micro-observers for dereliction of duty

Kolkata, Feb 17 (IANS) The office of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), on Tuesday, told about the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s decision to suspend three micro-observers engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state on charges of dereliction of duty.

Read More

"On the report of ECI-appointed District Electoral Roll Observers, three micro observers have been suspended by the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer today afternoon. Electoral Roll Micro Observers (ERMOs) being under deputation to the ECI should perform their duties diligently and to outsource/delegate their work to anyone else filing which they will be liable for the consequences," a statement from West Bengal CEO's office said.

The three micro-observers, who have been suspended, include a manager of Bengal Grameen Bikash Bank, a senior manager of the public sector UCO Bank, and one Central Excise Inspector.

They were appointed as micro observers by the ECI for the ongoing SIR exercise in the state.

The Commission has ordered a departmental inquiry into the involvement of the three government officials.

The ECI will be kept informed of the progress of the investigation regularly by their original appointing authorities.

Earlier, on Monday, the ECI had suspended seven assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), all of them being West Bengal government officials, on charges of dereliction of duty.

The ECI also asked the state government to initiate departmental proceedings against the seven AEROs.

However, on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that although these seven AEROs will be removed from SIR-related duties, none of them would lose their jobs.

"They will not be related to any election-related duty. But they will be engaged in alternative areas by the state government. I am sure they will perform well there," the Chief Minister said.

She also accused the ECI of suspending the seven AEROs unilaterally.

"They were not given any chance to present their side of the argument. The Commission is constantly threatening the electoral officers and also interferring with the jurisdiction of the state government. I request the ECI to operate more democratically," the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

src/khz