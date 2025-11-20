Bengal SIR: ECI sets target for daily digitisation of enumeration forms

Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) To complete the digitisation of the enumeration form for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal by the month-end, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set a target for the daily digitisation of the forms for the booth-level officers.

Under this target, each BLO will have to upload 150 enumeration forms collected by him or her from the voters in the special app provided by the ECI to them. The daily target for each BLO had been fixed keeping in mind the ECI's earlier target to complete the digitisation process by the end of November, an insider from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said.

The total number of BLOs appointed for the revision process is 80,681.

According to statistics provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, till 6 p.m. on Wednesday, digitisation had been completed for around 1.48 crore enumeration forms, which are around 19 per cent of the total of 7,64,11,983 enumerations already distributed among the voters in the state.

The total number of electors in West Bengal as per the electoral roll as on October 27, is 7,66,37,529, which means that 2,25,546 enumeration forms are yet to be distributed.

Currently, the SIR process is going on in a total of 12 Indian states and Union Territories, including West Bengal. The entire process is expected to be completed by March next year.

As per the latest statistics, the percentage of digitisation of the enumeration forms completed in West Bengal at around 19 per cent is lower compared to other states like Goa at 48.50 per cent, Rajasthan at 40.90 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 22.23 per cent and Gujarat at 20.88 per cent, among others.

The last time that the SIR was conducted in West Bengal was in 2002.

The current voters having their or their parents’ names in the voters’ list for 2002 will automatically be deemed as valid voters in the current SIR process. Those not having their or their parents’ names will have to provide any of the 11 identity documents specified by the ECI to retain their names in the voters’ list.

Although the Aadhaar card has been included as the 12th document in the list, the ECI had made it clear that those furnishing Aadhaar cards will have to submit one more among the 11 other identity documents specified by it.

