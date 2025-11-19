Bengal SIR: Digitisation of 19.36 pc of enumeration forms completed

Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has completed digitising 19.36 per cent of the enumeration forms collected by booth-level officers in West Bengal as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

This marks the completion of the first stage of the three-phase process, which began on November 8.

According to statistics provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, till 6 p.m. on Wednesday, digitisation had been completed for around 1.48 crore enumeration forms, which is 19.36 per cent of the total of 7,64,11,983 enumerations already distributed among the voters in the state.

The total number of electors in West Bengal as per the electoral roll as on October 27, 2025, is 7,66,37,529, which means that 2,25,546 enumeration forms are yet to be distributed.

ECI has set a target for completing the digitisation process of the voters' details mentioned in the enumeration forms by the end of the current month of November, and going by the pace of the current digitisation process.

The CEO’s office officials said that the entire process to be completed well within the commission-set deadline.

Currently, the SIR process is going on in a total of 12 Indian states and Union Territories, including West Bengal. The entire process is expected to be completed by March next year.

The last time that the SIR was conducted in West Bengal was in 2002.

The current voters having their or their parents’ names in the voters’ list for 2002 will automatically be deemed as valid voters in the current SIR process. Those not having their or their parents’ names will have to provide any of the 11 identity documents specified by the ECI to retain their names in the voters’ list.

Although, AADHAR card has been included as the 12th document in the list, the commission had made it clear that those furnishing AADHAR cards will have to submit one more among the 11 other identity documents specified by the commission.

