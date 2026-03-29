Bengal polls: ECI suspends three CRPF men for dereliction of duty

Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) Citing negligence of duty and a breach of impartiality, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the immediate suspension of three CRPF personnel for reportedly entering the Trinamool Congress office and becoming absorbed in a game of carrom.

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The decision was taken late Saturday night, said an insider at the Election Commission on Sunday.

It was learnt that the central forces were scheduled to patrol a specific area in Birbhum district on Saturday. However, while on duty, three personnel abruptly entered a local office of the Trinamool Congress. It is alleged that they engaged in casual conversation with the party workers present there. Simultaneously, an intense game of carrom ensued. The game reportedly continued for nearly an hour.

Soon, the information about the incident reached the Election Commission. It was also learnt that Commission officials were outraged by such indifferent and biased conduct by the central forces in the area. After a swift inquiry into the matter, the decision was taken to suspend the three personnel. Orders have also been issued to initiate departmental proceedings against them.

It may be noted that the Commission had previously taken strict action against several BSF personnel following complaints lodged against them. According to informed circles, the Election Commission is determined to ensure that the image of the central forces remains untarnished, especially with the Assembly elections just around the corner.

The presence of CRPF personnel in the office of any specific political party in this manner casts doubt on the professionalism of the force, the Commission feels. This is believed to be the reason behind such swift and stern action, sources said.

Following Saturday's incident, personnel deployed in other parts of the district have been issued a warning. Through these suspensions, the Commission has made it clear that such acts of indiscretion by the central forces will not be tolerated under any circumstances during the election.

--IANS

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