Bengal polls: BJP leader Bharati Ghosh backs EC on transfer of govt officials

Kolkata, March 17 (IANS) Former IPS and BJP's national spokesperson Bharati Ghosh on Tuesday extended her support to the Election Commission on the transfer of West Bengal government officers and said that Article 324 of the Indian Constitution empowers the poll body to perform duties to ensure free and fair elections.

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On the issue of transfer of IAS and IPS officers since the Assembly poll notification was issued for West Bengal, Ghosh said, "Election Commission has exercised such powers and transferred those officers who were found to be manipulating the election process."

The former IPS officer stated that the Election Commission has removed Vineet Goyal from the post of ADG Law and Order, who had failed to maintain minimum law and order during the RG Kar rape and murder incident.

"Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, who had created a tussle between Nabanna and the Raj Bhawan, has also been removed for free, fair and neutral election. People of West Bengal are in fear and apprehension under the TMC rule. The Election Commission employed Article 324 to remove such officers who could have manipulated the election. The poll panel has given hope for a free and fair election," said Ghosh.

In a move executed effectively on Sunday night, the Election Commission transferred Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Home Secretary JP Meena. Furthermore, several senior police officials—including the Director General of State Police and the Kolkata Police Commissioner—were also transferred.

The development came hours after the Election Commission issued the Assembly polls notification for the state.

Meanwhile, she criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making anti-social, anti-Hindu and provocative speeches. Ghosh pointed out that such statements are an insult to the Bengali culture and tradition.

Addressing a news conference at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata, the BJP leader said that Mamata Banerjee has threatened the Hindu community by saying that if a particular community gets consolidated, then they will ruin them.

Ghosh said, "Being the chief minister and home minister of the state, it is your responsibility to provide protection to all. This is the land of Khudiram Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The people of West Bengal will cast their vote against TMC and will remove them from power. The chief minister has failed to perform constitutional responsibilities and obligations."

According to the BJP leader, it is the duty of the chief minister to look after the safety and security of the people of West Bengal and to neutralise such a community which can create mayhem in society.

--IANS

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