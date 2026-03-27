Bengal polls: 2nd supplementary list on adjudication cases out, details awaited

Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) The second supplementary list for judicial adjudication cases in West Bengal was published on Friday at around 11.30 p.m.

Read More

The list is available on the websites of both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

However, details of the second supplementary list -- including the total number of cases processed and how many names have been found excludable -- were not immediately available, with no official figures shared with the media by the ECI.

At the same time, sources in the CEO’s office said that so far, around 37 lakh names out of the over 60 lakh cases referred for judicial adjudication have been cleared. However, no figures were available on what proportion of these 37 lakh names have been identified as excludable.

Those whose names are excluded during the adjudication process will have the option to approach any one of the 19 Appellate Tribunals constituted for the purpose. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced that the Trinamool Congress will provide legal support to those whose names are deleted during judicial adjudication and will also arrange legal counsel for them.

The first supplementary list was published around midnight on March 23.

To recall, the final voters’ list in West Bengal -- excluding the 60 lakh cases referred for judicial adjudication -- was published on February 28. It was decided then that supplementary lists would be released in line with the progress of the adjudication process.

Before the notification of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was issued for West Bengal in November last year, the total number of voters in the state stood at 7,66,37,529. In the draft voters’ list published in December last year, a total of 58,20,899 names were deleted. In the final voters’ list published on February 28, the deletion figure increased to 63,66,952.

After the first supplementary list was published around midnight on March 23, information suggested that the number of deleted voters had increased to roughly 77 lakh.

--IANS

src/pgh