Bengal municipalities’ job case: ED probes role of shell companies used to divert proceeds of crime

Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers probing the multi-crore cash for municipalities job case in West Bengal are tracking the involvement of shell companies in diverting the proceeds of crime.

The doubts about the involvement of the shell companies in diverting the proceeds of the crime first came to the minds of the investigating officers after they secured several bills of a fake construction company from the office of a member of the West Bengal cabinet during the raid and search operations there earlier this month, sources aware of the development said.

However, when ED officers reached the office of the said construction company, christened Venkatesh Construction, which was mentioned in the bills, that the office was closed.

After entering the office premises, the investigating officers found the office to be empty, which created doubts that the entity was in reality a shell company meant to divert proceeds of crime in the municipality’s job case.

The bank accounts of the said entity, sources added, are currently being examined by the ED officials. The investigating officials, at the same time, are trying to track similar shell entities that might have been used to divert proceeds of the crime in the municipality’s job case.

ED officers on Wednesday raided the house of a businessman in the Taratala area of Kolkata and recovered over Rs 1 crore and jewellery. The raid was conducted as part of its investigation into the municipality recruitment corruption case.

According to sources, the ED recently received information about several companies involved in the municipality recruitment corruption case. Based on that information, they raided various places, including Beliaghata on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the investigation agency officials raided the house of a business family at 75 Hemchandra Naskar Road in the city's Beliaghata area.

--IANS

src/dan