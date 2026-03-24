Bengal: Man hacks woman to death in parlour, commits suicide​

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) Two bodies were recovered in the Mahamaytala area of Garia, on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, on Tuesday, in West Bengal.​

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A woman was hacked to death inside her beauty parlour by a Kashmiri man, who later committed suicide. ​

Police said the incident appears to stem from a strained relationship.​

According to a senior police officer, the deceased woman has been identified as Rupbani Das, aged approximately 50. ​

She ran a beauty parlour in Mahamaytala, under the jurisdiction of Narendrapur Police Station in Garia.​

On Tuesday, a young man from Kashmir entered the parlour and began indiscriminately stabbing the woman with a sharp weapon. ​

She collapsed to the ground, bleeding profusely. Witnessing the horrific act, shopkeepers in the vicinity fled in terror.​

Upon receiving the alert, a large police contingent rushed to the scene. ​

The police recovered the blood-soaked woman and shifted her to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her brought dead. ​

Meanwhile, the young man’s body was found inside the parlour. ​

Although it has been established that he was a resident of Kashmir, his specific name and identity remain unknown. ​

Police are currently working to ascertain these details.​

A senior officer of Baruipur Police District said, “Based on preliminary assessments, we suspect that the young man committed suicide after hacking the woman to death, likely due to tensions arising from a strained relationship. Both bodies have been recovered and sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.”​

The incident has sparked widespread sensation and alarm within the locality. ​

The fact that a woman was hacked inside a parlour in broad daylight has raised serious questions regarding local security. ​

With the Assembly elections just around the corner, the incident has also raised concerns about safety in and around Kolkata.​

--IANS

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