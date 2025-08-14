Bengal, Bengali made maximum contribution behind Freedom movement

Kolkata, Aug 14 (IANS) The continuation of Bengal and Bengalis had been historically maximum, claimed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

“The state which has contributed the most to the Indian freedom movement is Bengal. The maximum sacrifice of life was made from Bengal. So we are proud of our Bengal,” the Chief Minister said, while addressing a rally on Independence Day Eve at Behalf in the southern outskirts of Kolkata on Thursday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, she attacked BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the special intensive revision by the commission

“The real intention behind special intensive revision is actually aimed at slapping NRC and CAA in West Bengal. Which citizens who were born before 1982 have their birth certificates? The Union government is constantly insulting West Bengal. But the people of West Bengal will not tolerate this insult,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she also focused on the issue of the alleged attack and harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states.

“People are jailed for speaking in Bengali. Is speaking in Bengali a crime? Why should any person who is speaking in Bengali be branded as a Bangladesh? ” the Chief Minister claimed.

Those who are trying to discriminate against Bengalis do have any idea of the language that icons like Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Kavi Nazrul Islam and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose spoke, the Chief Minister questioned.

She also questioned why AADHAR cards, which were introduced by the current Union government against payment, would not be accepted as the document for special intensive review.

“My entire life is all about struggle. If necessary I will struggle again. But under no circumstance I will allow snatching voting rights,” the Chief Minister said.

