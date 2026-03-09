Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee alleges conspiracy to freeze bank accounts of deleted voters

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged a “bigger conspiracy” by the BJP-led central government, claiming that bank accounts of voters whose names are deleted from the electoral rolls could be frozen in the future.

Read More

Addressing party workers at the sit-in demonstration site of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee said an official from Delhi had informed him of the alleged plan.

“The money that is in the accounts of the poor will be embezzled by BJP leaders. Later, if your name is removed from the voter list, when you go to update your bank account, you will be asked to submit your KYC and voter card. If you cannot provide the voter card, the Centre will freeze the bank account and take the money. This is their conspiracy,” he said.

Banerjee further raised questions about the inclusion of nearly 60 lakh voters under “ad-judication” in the final voter list.

He alleged that about 80 per cent of these voters were “mapped,” meaning that someone in their family was present in the 2002 voter list.

He asked why their names had been kept under adjudication despite this and announced that the matter would be taken to the Supreme Court.

Recalling the 2021 state Assembly elections, which were conducted in eight phases, Banerjee said that this time several political parties had requested one or two phases of polling.

He attacked the BJP on the issue, stating, “As many rounds of voting as possible you may conduct, all the rounds will be peaceful. We conducted the last election democratically as well. This time, no matter how many rounds of voting there are, the people will respond democratically.”

The Trinamool Congress leader also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Amit Shah said that if Mamata Banerjee comes to power, her nephew will run the state. He must be afraid to take my name. I am challenging him from this platform. You said that Trinamool is a dynastic party. I say, bring a bill in Parliament. Only one person from a family will be in politics. I will leave politics by voting for that bill. If you have the power, you should accept the challenge,” Banerjee said.

--IANS

sch/dan