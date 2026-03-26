Bengal: 8 arrested as clash erupts between Trinamool and BJP workers in Basanti​

Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party workers were allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress activists in Basanti of South 24 Parganas district on Thursday during an Assembly election campaign.​

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Several police personnel were injured while attempting to bring the situation under control. The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the attack. So far, the police have detained eight individuals on suspicion of involvement in the incident.​

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers were campaigning in Basanti in support of the party's candidate, Bikash Sardar.

It is alleged that Trinamool workers were filming the campaign proceedings. This led to an initial verbal altercation between the two factions, which subsequently escalated into a physical clash.​

Tension quickly spread across the area immediately after the clash erupted. It is alleged that the attackers barged into the Bharatiya Janata Party procession and vandalised two motorcycles parked along the roadside. ​

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that miscreants unleashed this rampage with the tacit support of the administration and police.​

Commenting on the incident, Shubhendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police for the Baruipur Police District, said several police personnel had sustained injuries and eight individuals had been arrested in connection with the incident. ​

However, he noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate was not present at the scene at the time. The police have initiated an investigation.​

Upon receiving news that his leaders and workers had been attacked, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate rushed to the scene. ​

He subsequently engaged in a heated exchange with the police. ​

He said that fearing defeat, the Trinamool is now resorting to violence and terror tactics, while the police stood there as silent spectators despite witnessing everything.​

The Trinamool Congress has not officially commented on the incident till the final reports came in. ​

Police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Route march is being conducted by the central force to prevent further escalation in the area.​

--IANS

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