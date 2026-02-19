Beldanga violence: NIA asks Murshidabad police to provide it case diary

Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Thursday, sent an e-mail to the police in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, seeking the case diary in last month's violence in Beldanga, NIA sources said on Thursday.

It is alleged that no action has been taken to hand over the case diary in connection with the Beldanga violence case so far.

Although the central probe agency claimed that the Supreme Court has ordered the case diary in the Beldanga violence case to be submitted by February 26.

However, the NIA is keeping an eye on what action the Murshidabad police takes in this case.

Earlier in January this year, Beldanga in Murshidabad district became the centre of prolonged unrest after the news of the death of Alauddin Sheikh, a migrant worker from the district, reached Jharkhand.

When Alauddin's body arrived in Jharkhand on January 16, local people took to the streets.

Protests erupted against the deaths of migrant workers from West Bengal in other states as well.

In protest against Alauddin's death, protesters blocked the national highway on January 16.

The protesters burned tires and demonstrated.

Train services on the Sealdah-Lalgola route were also disrupted by the protests.

A female journalist was attacked in Beldanga the day the protests were held against the killing of Alauddin Sheikh.

Although, the police cleared the protests on the first day, Beldanga became tense again on January 17.

The police later claimed in court that the first day's protest in Beldanga was somewhat spontaneous, but the unrest on the second day was planned.

Total 36 people, including an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, were arrested in connection with their involvement in the violence.

The Calcutta High Court had said that if the Central government wished, it could have permitted the NIA to investigate the Beldanga violence case.

The West Bengal government could also request additional forces from the Central government if needed to maintain law and order.

Following this court judgment pronounced by the Calcutta High Court, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation of the Beldanga violence case to the NIA.

Although, the Supreme Court did not grant any stay on the NIA investigation in accordance with the state's demand during the hearing of the case.

However, the apex court said in its order that the NIA will submit a report to the division bench of the Calcutta High Court in a sealed envelope, saying whether there is a prima facie basis for the application of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act during the investigation regarding the Beldanga violence case.

The Supreme Court also directed that the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's bench will consider the report independently and hear the state government's appeal.

It is extremely crucial for the NIA to have the case diary regarding the Beldanga violence case in its hands.

