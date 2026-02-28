'Befitting response to dictatorship': Congress on Uday Bhanu Chib's bail

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) "Truth and justice have prevailed," said the Congress on Saturday while welcoming the court's decision to grant bail to Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib in the case relating to the shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit that was held in the national Capital.

The Patiala House Court's duty magistrate granted bail to Chib on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "Truth and justice have prevailed. We were confident that the bail granted to the National President of the Indian Youth Congress, who had been falsely implicated, would come through, and I welcome this development."

Further taking aim at the BJP, he said that the government is engaging in "dictatorship".

"This is a befitting response to the BJP's Hitler-like dictatorship, which was taking away people's basic rights," Tiwari added.

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav also welcomed the development and slammed the government, and told IANS, "When terror starts dominating, fear spreads, and the rule of law is torn apart. When governance runs in an authoritarian manner like Hitler or the Tsar, no one is spared, not even the Shankaracharya."

"This is no longer just about the Congress. They have not arrested Galgotias... Those who are looting the country and playing with India's self-respect are not being held accountable. Instead, they are targeting those who came out on the streets to defend the nation's dignity. Speaking against institutions like Galgotia is not a small matter," Yadav said.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch filed an application in the court late last night seeking a seven-day extension of Uday Bhanu Chib's police custody remand. Separate applications were also filed for the remand of two other accused in the case. Following the defence's bail application, the duty magistrate granted Uday Bhanu Chib relief and bail.

The court stated in its order that the Crime Branch failed to provide sufficient reasons for the extension of remand. While granting bail, the court ordered Chib to surrender his passport and electronic gadgets to the court.

According to the grounds of arrest, Chib has been accused of being the main conspirator in organising an unlawful assembly on February 20 at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026, where slogans were raised against Prime Minister Modi, and alleged attempts were made to incite a riot-like situation.

The protest had triggered a political row after the BJP slammed the demonstration as an attempt to tarnish India's global image, while the Congress party defended it as a peaceful protest reflecting concerns of the youth.

Meanwhile, even Congress' allies in the Opposition INDIA Bloc have criticised the party's youth wing over the shirtless protest.

