Baseless, incomplete info: BJP leader hits back at Kharge’s GST 2.0 criticism

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The rollout of GST 2.0 has triggered a fresh political exchange, with BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal defending the new tax reforms and lashing out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, for his sharp criticism, dismissing his remarks, calling them baseless and rooted in incomplete information.

“I think Mallikarjun Kharge may not be well-versed in tax principles, which is why he is making baseless allegations based on incomplete information. The tax reforms implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership have benefited the entire country, which naturally causes frustration and disappointment in Congress. Kharge’s statement reflects this,” Khandelwal told IANS.

Earlier on Sunday, Kharge had posted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the GST regime on X, writing:

“After devouring nine hundred rats, the cat set off for Hajj! @narendramodi ji, Instead of the Congress's simple and efficient GST, your government imposed a ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ by collecting through separate 9 slabs and has collected more than ₹55 lakh crore in 8 years. Now, by talking about a ₹2.5 lakh crore ‘savings festival,’ you're trying to put a small Band-Aid on the deep wounds inflicted on the public!”

He further added: “The public will never forget that you collected the highest GST on their dal-chawal-grain, pencils, books, treatment, farmers' tractors—everything. Your government should apologize to the public!”

Responding to the political heat around the reform, Khandelwal said the new GST structure will significantly benefit both traders and consumers.

“On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted the nation with tax reforms. It is estimated that prices of around 15–20% of goods will start decreasing from today. This will benefit not only traders but also consumers. This is the biggest tax reform since Independence and will prove to be a milestone for the Indian economy,” he said.

The Next-Gen GST, which took effect Monday, introduces a simplified two-slab structure, 5 per cent and 18 per cent, replacing the older multi-tiered system. More than 375 items, including essentials like butter, paneer, snacks, and ice cream, are expected to become cheaper, a move the government claims will ease household expenses and promote consumption.

The reforms are also being promoted under the banner of the ‘GST Savings Festival’, with BJP MPs conducting public outreach across markets to educate citizens on the benefits.

With the Congress questioning the intent and execution of the reform, and the BJP touting it as a landmark step toward economic modernisation, GST 2.0 has clearly reignited the broader political debate around tax policy and governance ahead of key state and national elections.

