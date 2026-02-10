Babri mosque will not be rebuilt till eternity: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Feb 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that the Babri mosque will never be built again, a remark that is set to invite protests and political heartburn in the Opposition camp.

Yogi Adityanath, addressing a public meeting in UP’s Barabanki, said that the Modi government as well as his administration have stood firm and steadfast in walking the talk, and they strived to fulfil the Ram Mandir pledge that the BJP espoused for years.

“Babri mosque will never be rebuilt till eternity, that day will never come,” CM Yogi said, roaring at the public rally.

The UP Chief Minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of Babri mosque 2.0 pledge by former Trinamool legislator Humayun Kabir, who vowed to build a replica of the Babri structure in West Bengal’s Murshidabad.

Yogi Adityanath said that the Sanatan tradition of the country will always be upheld, and those who harbour dreams of resurrecting the Babri structure will never succeed.

CM Yogi’s clear and firm message on a divisive issue like Babri is expected to set the tone for intense campaign in poll-bound West Bengal, where Assembly elections are slated this year.

The ruling TMC and opposition BJP are already engaged in intense face-off over the SIR exercise, with the former terming it the Centre's bid to disenfranchise its voters while the latter accusing TMC of nurturing infiltrators as its vote bank.

MLA Humayun Kabir, who sought to stir communal passions by promising to build a Babri replica in Bengal’s Murshidabad, was shown the door by TMC leadership. The suspended legislator went ahead to lay the foundation stone for a mosque, modelled on the Babri Masjid, on December 6, 2025, coinciding with the anniversary of the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

Following his exit from TMC, Kabir floated his own outfit, Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) and announced plans to contest around 135 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections. The BJP frequently describes Kabir as the “B-team" of the ruling party.

