Awhad alleges bid to undermine CM via 'Godman' Kharat, raises conspiracy claim

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Jitendra Awhad, MLA from NCP (SP), on Wednesday made serious allegations in the Maharashtra Assembly, claiming that certain ruling party leaders were attempting to undermine Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis using Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who faces allegations of sexual harassment.

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Awhad alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to remove the Chief Minister from his post.

Speaking during the opposition's last week's motion, Awhad leveled grave accusations against both the government and the administration regarding the self-styled godman Kharat case. He described the situation as a dangerous confluence of superstition, witchcraft, and political interference.

Awhad expressed regret that such incidents were occurring in the Maharashtra of Saint Tukaram, Dnyaneshwar, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, noting that several ministers and MLAs were visiting Kharat for rituals.

Furthermore, he alleged that government funds were misused to carry out various construction works at the Ishanyeshwar Devasthan area, where Kharat serves as president. Awhad demanded an inquiry into the financial and land dealings of Kharat and other members of the trust.

He emphasized that since Kharat possesses information on many political events of the last 20 years, a deep investigation is necessary. Claiming that Kharat’s life is in danger because he holds the secrets of many leaders, Awhad also demanded that he be kept under 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

Referring to the 2007 murder of a journalist in Nashik district, Awhad alleged that the administration, police, and certain political figures were already aware of Kharat’s crimes but failed to take them seriously. He termed this a failure of the Intelligence Bureau.

Raising questions about the police, he also demanded an investigation into which officers allegedly took money to suppress the case.

Meanwhile, the NCP (SP) legislator Jayant Patil, in his speech, took witty swipes on the final day of the session on the massive surge in "Calling Attention" motions.

Stating that the regular proceedings of the house now seem to consist only of these motions, Patil remarked, "I am beginning to wonder if this session is actually a 'Lakshadhiveshan' (a pun on session of lakhs/calling attention)".

"Too much time is being spent on Calling Attention Motions, leaving no time for original core issues. We are tired of pointing this out, but the impact of the numbers is visible," Patil said.

In response, Speaker Rahul Narwekar quipped, "You are speaking less on the Final Week Proposal and more on the conduct of business."

"I am bidding farewell to the session today, which is why I am speaking," Patil replied. To this, the Speaker joked, "I think you aren't bidding farewell; you are taking us to task."

Patil, known for his own wit, continued, "I am your well-wisher; I have no such ill intentions. It is said that 175 MLAs gave their signatures for Calling Attention Motions. If I walk around the house with a paper, I can even collect signatures. Everyone wants their motion to be tabled, but it is your job to maintain control. The importance of the House must not diminish. The House cannot be run merely by the signatures of MLAs."

--IANS

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