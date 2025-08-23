Aunta-Simaria bridge was awaited for years, PM Modi delivered it: Bihar Minister

Patna, Aug 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the newly constructed Aunta-Simaria bridge over the Ganga River in Begusarai to the public.

Following the inauguration, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, took a jibe at the project. In response, Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey said those who are angered by the state's development will naturally make such statements.

Speaking to the media, Mangal Pandey said, "Today, the people of Begusarai, Khagaria, Munger, and indeed all of North Bihar, are extremely happy. They had been waiting for this bridge for years. The Prime Minister has fulfilled that long-standing demand, and it's understandable that the opposition would be upset about it."

Referring to Tejashwi Yadav’s criticism, Pandey added, “Those who are making such remarks are merely expressing their frustration with development.”

Tejashwi Yadav had taken to the social media platform X after the inauguration and sarcastically posted:

"In public interest, I request PM Modi not just to cut the ribbon for the fourth time, but also to install a large statutory warning signboard on both sides of the bridge stating: ‘Use this bridge at your own risk. Our NDA government holds a world record in bridge collapses and corruption worth billions in construction. Every child in Bihar knows this. This bridge too could collapse someday, so please cross at your own responsibility.’"

Notably, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the bridge in Simaria during his one-day visit to Bihar on Friday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also present on the occasion.

The newly inaugurated six-lane bridge is expected to significantly improve connectivity between North and South Bihar. It links Aunta in Mokama to Simaria in Begusarai.

The bridge itself is 1.865 km long, and including the approach roads, the total project spans 8.150 km. The total cost of the project is approximately Rs 1,871 crore.

