Assembly elections: CPI(M) secretariat to decide on first list of candidates

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is expected to decide on first probable list of candidates on Saturday at its 17-member State Secretariat meeting that commenced here. The meeting marks the initial stage of the party's internal selection process as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections.

As per party procedure, the Secretariat will first decide which among its own members should enter the fray.

Once a decision is arrived at, the proposed names will be forwarded to the respective district committees for approval.

After securing district-level clearance, the list will be sent back to the State leadership for finalisation.

The present Secretariat includes Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and five State Ministers - P. A. Mohammed Riyas, Saji Cherian, K. N. Balagopal, P Rajeev and V N Vasavan.

Other key members are State Secretary M V Govindan, former Health Minister K. K. Shailaja and Left Democratic Front convenor T. P. Ramakrishnan - all sitting legislators.

Senior leaders Thomas Isaac, E P Jayarajan, M V Jayarajan, M Swaraj, K K Jayachandran, Puthelethu Dineshan, P K Biju and C N Mohanan are also part of the panel.

Central Committee members C S Sujatha, K S Saleekha and P Sathi Devi are also likely to be considered.

It remains to be seen whether veterans such as P K Sreemathi and Elamaram Kareem will figure in the reckoning.

With the CPI(M) aiming for a third successive term, the leadership is treading cautiously after its worst setback in recent years at the December local body polls, where it lost ground in several traditional strongholds.

The party currently governs just one of the State's six Corporations, a sharp fall from the five it controlled after the 2020 local body elections.

Incidentally at the 2021 Assembly polls, to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly the CPI(M) contested in 75 seats and won 62.

