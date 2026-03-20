Assam polls: Congress releases fresh candidate list

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Congress, on Friday, released another list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming nominees across key constituencies while leaving a set of seats for its ally, Raijor Dal.

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According to an official statement issued by the Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, the party's Central Election Committee has finalised candidates for several Assembly constituencies spanning Upper Assam, North Bank and Barak Valley regions.

Among the prominent names, Bidisha Neog has been fielded from Jalukbari seat, Rohit Pariga from Tangla seat, and Jayanta Borah from Biswanath seat. Joy Prakash Das will contest from the reserved Nowboicha (SC) seat, while Gyandip Mohan has been nominated from Mahmora. In Titabor, the Congress has named Pran Kurmi as its candidate. In southern Assam's Barak Valley, Rahul Roy has been selected to contest from Hailakandi, indicating the party's continued focus on strengthening its base in the region.

At the same time, the Congress has left multiple constituencies -- including Manas, Dalgaon, Dhing, Kaliabor, Tezpur, Sissibargaon, Margherita, Digboi, Sibsagar, Mariani and Bokakhat -- for its ally Raijor Dal as part of a broader Opposition alliance strategy.

The seat-sharing arrangement reflects ongoing efforts by opposition parties to consolidate anti-BJP votes ahead of the high-stakes Assembly polls in Assam.

Political observers note that the Congress is attempting to strike a balance between fielding strong local candidates and accommodating allies to avoid vote division.

This latest announcement follows earlier candidate lists released by the Congress, as it gears up to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the northeastern state.

With nominations underway and campaigning set to intensify, the electoral battle in Assam is expected to witness multi-cornered contests across several Assembly constituencies, making alliances and candidate selection crucial to the final results.

--IANS

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