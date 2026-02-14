Assam: Locals express pride as PM Modi inaugurates Emergency Landing Facility on Moran Bypass

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Residents in Assam’s Moran expressed pride and amazement on Saturday after the inauguration of the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass, calling the development a historic and unimaginable achievement for the region.

Sharing their reactions after the inauguration, locals said the project had exceeded all expectations. One resident said, "We had never even imagined in our dreams that today the Prime Minister of the country would accomplish such a great task — something beyond our expectations."

Another local echoed similar sentiments, stating, "We had never imagined this before. Today, we proudly say that the Prime Minister has done this for the security of our country..."

A third resident added, "We had never imagined that such work would be done on a road like this. We had never thought it possible, but today we have seen it with our own eyes for the first time. We feel very proud..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Emergency Landing Facility on the National Highway in Moran in Assam's Dibrugarh district, the first such facility in the entire northeastern region, according to government officials.

Soon after inaugurating the ELF, the Prime Minister witnessed an air show by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The show featured Rafale, Sukhoi and MiG fighter aircraft, which successfully carried out take-offs and landings on the specially developed highway strip, demonstrating the operational capability of the facility.

Officials said that at least one lakh people gathered to witness the historic event.

Located in Upper Assam, the ELF on the Moran Bypass is being viewed as a major strategic addition to India’s military infrastructure in the Northeast. It offers the IAF enhanced operational flexibility in a region that has seen heightened tensions in recent years.

The Moran ELF has been designed to function as an alternative landing option in situations where Dibrugarh Airport or the Chabua Air Force Station becomes unavailable due to operational constraints or emergency scenarios.

For the IAF, the facility significantly strengthens its ability to respond swiftly to contingencies near sensitive border areas, marking a crucial boost to national security preparedness.

