Assam Governor highlights importance of voters in democratic system

Guwahati, Jan 25 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday underlined the central role of voters in strengthening India’s democracy, saying informed and active participation by citizens is essential for sustaining free, fair and credible elections.

Addressing the 16th National Voters’ Day celebrations at NEDFi House in Dispur, the Governor described the occasion as a reminder of the collective responsibility of citizens in a democratic system.

Extending greetings to voters across Assam, he said the day symbolises the vibrancy and strength of Indian democracy.

Acharya noted that January 25 holds historic significance, as the Election Commission of India was established on this date in 1950, a day before the Constitution came into force.

He said the framers of the Constitution envisaged the Election Commission as a strong and independent constitutional body to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

Emphasising citizen participation, the Governor said the Constitution forms the soul of democracy, while voters constitute its backbone.

An aware, responsible and participative electorate, he said, reinforces democratic institutions and ensures accountability.

He added that the observance of National Voters’ Day, celebrated annually since 2011, aims to promote awareness about voting rights and encourage wider participation, especially among new voters.

Describing the right to vote as one of the most powerful democratic tools, Acharya said even a single vote has the potential to influence the nation’s present and future.

He cautioned that abstaining from voting weakens the collective voice of citizens, while thoughtful participation strengthens democracy and shapes governance.

Referring to this year’s theme, “My India, My Vote,” the Governor said it reflects both the right and responsibility of citizens in a democratic society.

He urged people not only to exercise their franchise but also to motivate others, particularly first-time voters, whom he described as crucial to the country’s democratic future.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to new voters from ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Acharya said a first vote represents self-respect and commitment to the nation, and called upon young voters to exercise their choice with awareness and wisdom.

The Governor also welcomed the rising participation of women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and marginalised groups, saying it reflects the inclusive and mature character of Indian democracy.

He lauded the Election Commission of India for conducting elections in the world’s largest democracy with credibility and transparency, and stressed the importance of accurate electoral rolls and year-round voter awareness initiatives.

The programme was attended by Chief Electoral Officer of Assam Anurag Goyal, senior district officials, election icons, members of Election Literacy Clubs and senior voters.

