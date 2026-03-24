Assam: ED attaches Rs 2.15 crore assets of former govt official​

Guwahati, March 24 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 2.15 crore in a disproportionate assets case against Munindra Bhuyan, a former Senior Food Safety Officer in the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Assam government, officials said on Tuesday. ​

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The step was carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following an investigation linked to alleged possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. ​

According to the ED, the attached assets include three immovable properties in Guwahati, valued at around Rs 1.53 crore. ​

Movable assets worth approximately Rs 62 lakh have also been attached, comprising bank balances of Rs 16.07 lakh held in multiple accounts in the names of Bhuyan and his family members, along with surrender values of ten life insurance policies aggregating to Rs 45.33 lakh. ​

The ED initiated its probe based on an FIR registered by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CMSVC) in January 2023 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.​

The case concerns allegations that Bhuyan amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure of service. ​

Investigations revealed that during the check period from April 2001 to February 2022, Bhuyan allegedly acquired assets worth Rs 3.80 crore, which is over 223 per cent of his known income. ​

Officials said several properties were purchased either in his own name or in the names of family members to conceal beneficial ownership. ​

The ED further found that property values were significantly understated in official documents, with actual market values estimated to be 10 to 34 times higher than declared amounts, indicating possible laundering of illicit funds.

Analysis of bank records also showed unexplained cash deposits and financial transactions inconsistent with legitimate income sources.​

Further investigation in the case is underway, the probe agency added.

--IANS

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