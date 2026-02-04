Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota’s tenure extended by six months

Guwahati, Feb 4 (IANS) The Assam government has extended the tenure of Chief Secretary Ravi Kota by six months, officials said on Wednesday. The extension will be effective from May 1 to October 31, 2026.

Ravi Kota, a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was due to retire on April 30 upon attaining the age of superannuation. However, the state government decided to continue his services in view of administrative exigencies, the notification stated.

The order confirming the extension has come into immediate effect.

Kota assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Assam on April 1, 2024, and has been overseeing key administrative, policy and governance-related matters of the state.

During his tenure, he has played a central role in coordinating between various departments, monitoring implementation of flagship government schemes and ensuring timely execution of development projects.

Officials said the decision to extend his tenure comes at a critical juncture, as Assam is preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections, expected to be held in March-April this year.

Elections are due in all 126 Assembly constituencies, and continuity in the state’s top bureaucratic post is considered important for maintaining administrative stability and smooth coordination during the election process.

Senior officials pointed out that the Chief Secretary plays a crucial role in liaising with the Election Commission, coordinating with district administrations and ensuring that the Model Code of Conduct is implemented effectively once elections are announced.

Retaining an experienced officer at the helm is expected to help ensure seamless governance and uninterrupted administrative functioning during the politically sensitive period.

The Personnel Department order stated that the extension has been granted in public interest, in accordance with applicable service rules.

Such extensions are not uncommon during periods of major administrative or political activity, particularly when continuity is viewed as essential for effective governance.

With the extension, Ravi Kota will continue to guide the state administration through the election period and beyond, overseeing day-to-day governance and policy execution until October 31, 2026, officials said.

--IANS

tdr/dpb