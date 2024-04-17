Chief Secretary
J·Apr 17, 2024, 03:31 pm
Uttarakhand: Chief Secretary Reviews Prep For President Murmu's Visit On April 23, 24
J·Feb 29, 2024, 02:58 pm
Uttarakhand CS Instructs Officials To Increase Production Of Millets In State
J·Nov 29, 2023, 12:17 pm
In setback to AAP government, SC upholds Centre’s decision to extend tenure of Delhi chief secy by 6 months
J·Sep 15, 2023, 04:56 am
UP lawyers call off strike after talks with govt
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Chief Secretary Chairs Expenditure Finance Committee Meeting
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Minority Commission Seeks Reply From Uttarakhand Chief Secretary On Gurpreet Bhullar's Death
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.