Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Anurag Jain gets 1-year extension

Bhopal, Aug 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Anurag Jain has been granted a one-year extension in service, continuing his tenure at the helm of the state’s administrative machinery.

The decision, which comes as the state government gears up for key developmental initiatives, was met with public endorsement from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In a congratulatory message posted on social media, Chief Minister Yadav praised Anurag Jain’s administrative acumen and his role in steering Madhya Pradesh’s governance agenda.

“Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Government, Shri Anurag Jain Ji, hearty congratulations and best wishes to you on the extension of your tenure by one year,” the Chief Minister said on his X handle.

He further added: “My best wishes that the development journey of the state should continuously set new standards with your long administrative experience, innovations and continuous efforts.”

Anurag Jain, a 1989 batch senior IAS officer hails from Gwalior and is known for his policy-driven approach and emphasis on administrative reform.

He has played a pivotal role in several state-level initiatives, including digital governance upgrades, infrastructure acceleration, and streamlining of departmental coordination.

In 2015, he was appointed as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office where he was responsible for co-ordinating with other ministries.

During the time of Jan Dhan Yojana, he was made the Joint Secretary in the Finance Ministry and after the scheme was successfully executed, he was appointed in the Prime Minister’s team.

His extension is seen as a move to ensure continuity in the implementation of flagship programs and to maintain momentum in Madhya Pradesh’s development roadmap.

Sources within the state secretariat suggest that Anurag Jain’s tenure has been marked by a push for efficiency and transparency, particularly in areas like e-governance, judicial staffing reforms, and inter-departmental integration.

The extension comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh is focusing on scaling up its infrastructure, enhancing public service delivery, and preparing for upcoming administrative transitions.

