As BJP cries foul, K'taka HM says no political motive behind police action against MLA Byrathi in murder case

Bengaluru, July 19 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has strongly objected to the police action against its party MLA and former minister Byrathi Basavaraj in connection with the murder of a rowdy-sheeter. The police have named MLA Basavaraj as the fifth accused in the case and issued a notice summoning him for investigation. As the BJP cried foul, the Karnataka HM said there was no political motive behind police action against MLA Byrathi in the murder case.

He is scheduled to appear before the police on Saturday.

Responding to the BJP's charges, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that there is no political motive behind the police action against Basavaraj.

BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra, speaking to the media in Kalaburagi, alleged that the Congress is attempting to 'eliminate' one of the prominent Backward Class leaders of the party, Basavaraj.

"Even after he has clarified that he has no role in the case, and the deceased's mother also confirmed that she did not name Basavaraj, the government is still conspiring against him," Vijayendra claimed.

He accused the government of trying to intimidate BJP MLAs through FIRs and police actions.

"Earlier, it tried to arrest BJP MLA Harish Poonja as well," he added.

He asserted that Basavaraj continues to win popular support due to his public service in his constituency.

"Unable to tolerate his rise, a murder conspiracy has been fabricated against him. But this plot will soon be exposed. The BJP stands firmly with Basavaraj," he underlined.

Vijayendra further alleged that the state government, which is collapsing due to failures, corruption, and internal strife, is resorting to desperate measures to divert public attention.

"By filing false police complaints and targeting BJP MLAs with baseless accusations, the Congress is attempting to tarnish their reputations," he claimed.

Responding to the BJP’s allegations, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, speaking to the media on Saturday in Bengaluru, said, "What do you mean by politically motivated? Our government has been in office for 2.6 years. How many cases have we filed that are politically motivated? What kind of politics are BJP leaders playing in the case of Byrathi Basavaraj?"

He added, "If the deceased's mother had not mentioned MLA Byrathi Basavaraj's name in the FIR, this issue would not have come up. Now that the name is there, he must appear for questioning, and the police will record his statement and proceed with the investigation as per the law."

It may be recalled that the High Court had earlier refused to grant Basavaraj immunity from arrest. Tension remains high, as any move to arrest him is likely to provoke strong opposition from the BJP.

Basavaraj represents the K.R. Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru. Once a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he later joined the BJP. His younger brother, Byrathi Suresh, is currently a close aide of CM Siddaramaiah and serves as the Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning.

Basavaraj has been booked on murder charges and named as the fifth accused in connection with the killing of Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva, who was hacked to death outside his residence on Tuesday night. The FIR was filed by the victim’s mother, Vijayalaxmi, at the Bharatinagar Police Station in Bengaluru.

