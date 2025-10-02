Arunachal: Army rescues 13 civilians as bus plunges into valley

Itanagar, Oct 2 (IANS) In a remarkable display of courage and professionalism, troops of the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps rescued 13 civilians after a bus accident in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that in an extraordinary display of bravery and professionalism, troops of the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps swiftly responded to a tragic road accident near Baisakhi in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, where a bus, in which 13 people were travelling, had rolled into a valley on Thursday.

The spokesman said that demonstrating the highest traditions of ‘Service Before Self’, the soldiers immediately launched a rescue operation. Their prompt and coordinated action saved the lives of 13 civilians, who were safely evacuated from the accident site.

Army personnel also extended critical medical assistance on the spot, ensuring timely care and stabilisation of the injured, Lt Col Rawat said.

The successful rescue operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army to safeguarding lives, not only during times of conflict but also in emergencies faced by fellow citizens.

The professionalism, dedication, and selfless service exhibited by the Gajraj Corps stand as a shining example of true heroes in action, always prepared to rise when every second counts, the defence PRO stated.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked Assam Rifles and the local people for their quick and courageous response during a tragic landslide in which two workers were killed and three others injured in Tirap district on Wednesday.

A disaster management official said that two workers were killed and three others injured when a huge mudslide hit their construction site at Lapnan Village in Tirap district on Wednesday.

The official said that the landslide, triggered by earth cutting at a construction site, trapped five workers under the debris. Troops from Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and State Disaster Response Force rushed to the site and carried out a rescue operation with the active help of the local people.

Two labourers, identified as Pangkai Sankioam (25) and Jaong Pansa (18), both from Kamhua Noksa village in Longding district, lost their lives after being buried under a huge mound of earth, the official said.

--IANS

sc/dan