Arunachal: Army conducts integrated multi-domain exercise with IAF

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The Eastern Command of the Indian Army, along with the Indian Air Force is carrying out an integrated multi domain exercise in the rugged high-altitude terrain of the Himalayas in Arunachal Pradesh.

The exercise, beginning from November 10, commenced with the deployment of advanced surveillance resources, including helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), along with space resources and Special Forces to create a seamless domain awareness and detect simulated targets.

This crucial exercise will last till November 15.

According to PRO Defence, “Once identified, these targets would be swiftly destroyed through the synchronised joint firepower of long-range rocket systems, medium artillery, armed helicopters, swarm drones, loitering munitions and kamikaze drones in an electronically contested environment.”

Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, reviewed the exercise on November 13 and commended the seamless synergy and operational preparedness of the formations taking part in the exercise.

This exercise is a continuation of Exercise Poorvi Prahar held in November 2024 and Exercise Prachand Prahar held on March 25, which had focused on the integrated application of aviation assets.

Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahaar will validate integrated planning, command and control, as well as the seamless execution of surveillance and firepower platforms across the three services, covering the entire spectrum of conflict.

This underscores the Armed Forces' unwavering commitment to jointness, precision and technological superiority and reinforces the ability to execute multi-domain operations with unparalleled synergy, ensuring India’s preparedness to deter and decisively engage any emerging threat along its strategic frontiers.

Notably, the Indian Security Forces began Tri-service Exercise Trishul on November 3, involving key assets of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and the Indian Army.

According to defence officials, it involved 20-25 surface and subsurface assets including amphibious platforms of the Indian Navy, more than 40 aircraft with associated ground based assets of IAF, over 30,000 personnel and equipment of the Indian Army and indigenous weapon systems of all services between November 3-7 during this crucial Tri Service Exercise spanning Rajasthan, Gujarat and North Arabian Sea.

--IANS

sas/dan