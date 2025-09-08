Arrested BJP leader's family moves Calcutta HC against 'police harassment'

Kolkata, Sep 8 (IANS) The family of arrested BJP leader Rakesh Singh has moved Calcutta High Court, demanding quashing of FIRs against them and stop 'police harassment'.

They have filed a petition in this regard before the single bench of Justice Jay Sengupta. The matter will come up for hearing on September 11.

The BJP leader's younger son, Shuvam Singh said: "The police have slapped another false case against my father. Charges such as assault and cheating have been labelled on him. These are all false allegations. We will prove them as false in the court. A false case has been slapped on my elder brother as well. Even another case has been registered against me, my mother and sister. This is noting but harassment. We have moved the high court demanding quashing of the FIRs against us."

He further said that they are hopeful that all such false cases will be quashed by the court as they are not true.

On September 3, Kolkata Police arrested absconding BJP leader Rakesh Singh on charges of vandalism at the headquarters of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee in Kolkata last month.

The police arrested him from a flat in Tangra area near EM Bypass.

He is currently in police custody.

The BJP leader has been absconding since he led the vandalism at state Congress headquarters in Kolkata on August 29.

The BJP leader, however, was seen active in social media handles and shared videos of his speaking against the police.

On September 1, the police arrested Rakesh Singh's elder son Shivam Singh for allegedly aiding his father’s escape who is the main accused in the vandalism.

Singh was arrested based on an FIR lodged by the Congress against the attack and defacing of posters of its leaders Rahul Gandhi and others.

