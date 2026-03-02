Army Public School in Delhi Cantt, two others receive threatening emails

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Three Delhi schools received threatening emails on Monday, prompting large-scale search operations by security agencies, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, two schools to receive threatening emails are Salwan Public School and Janakpuri's Meera Public School.

The third, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt, is a high-security area of the national capital.

Units from the Delhi Police, along with the bomb disposal team, dog squad, and Delhi Fire Services, quickly arrived at the locations after receiving the alert. The zones surrounding the schools were secured to guarantee the safety of both students and staff.

So far, nothing suspicious has been found in either of the schools, according to the officials.

The officials said that they are verifying the source of the emails and assured strict action against the accused.

Investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.

This comes just a week after the Delhi Secretariat and two schools in the city received bomb threats via email on February 23.

Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School on Lodhi Road had received bomb threats. Both schools informed the concerned authorities after receiving the threatening emails.

Police confirmed that bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and local police personnel were deployed to the schools shortly after the threats were reported. As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated while thorough searches were conducted. No suspicious objects were detected during initial checks, though detailed sanitisation of the campuses is ongoing.

Authorities also noted that the investigation into the Army Public School threat is ongoing, with cyber teams examining the emails to determine their source and authenticity.

"We are also verifying whether similar threats were sent to other institutions," a police officer added.

The recent threats are part of a growing trend in Delhi-NCR. Last year, more than 500 such cases were reported, and in the last two weeks alone, at least four bomb threat emails have targeted schools in the region. Police have urged school authorities to remain vigilant and ensure that all precautionary measures are strictly followed.

Further investigation into the Army Public School incident is ongoing, with authorities working to trace the origin of the email and ensure the safety of students and staff.

Parents and the public have been advised to stay calm while security checks and sanitisation procedures continue.

