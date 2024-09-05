Delhi schools
J·Sep 05, 2024, 11:46 am
CBSE conducts surprise inspection across 27 schools in Delhi, Rajasthan; exposes "dummy" enrollments
J·May 01, 2024, 07:46 am
Multiple schools across Delhi-NCR receive bomb threat, students evacuated; Delhi Police begin probe
J·Mar 22, 2024, 03:11 pm
CBSE disaffiliates 20 schools for enrolling dummy students; 5 of them in Delhi, 3 in UP
J·Feb 05, 2024, 12:23 pm
Delhi schools to resume physical classes at regular timings from tomorrow
J·Sep 21, 2023, 09:10 am
Delhi school gets bomb threat email, turns out hoax
