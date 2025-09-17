Antyodaya to be realised rapidly on the ground: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the 'Shahri Seva Shivir' in Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, on Wednesday.

He said the Prime Minister's visionary thinking, tireless hard work, and selfless service have transformed the lives of millions.

Inspired by his spirit of service, the State Government has launched the 'Seva Pakhwada' by starting these camps, ensuring that relief reaches the last person in need and uplifting living standards.

Extending greetings to the Prime Minister on behalf of eight crore people of Rajasthan, CM Sharma said that under his leadership, historic work has been achieved over the past 11 years. He highlighted milestones such as the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and Operation Sindoor.

The Chief Minister said Urban Service Camps will become a one-stop solution for citizens, in line with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

These camps will focus on sanitation, repairing roads, drains, and sewer lines, fixing streetlights and beautifying parks and intersections.

Essential services such as birth, death, and marriage registration, fire NOCs, trade licenses, sewer connections, lease conversions, mutations, and transfers will be provided promptly.

CM Sharma recalled that the state government recently organised the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada', benefitting lakhs of needy families.

Now, through the 'Garibi Mukt Gaon Yojana', efforts are underway to lift BPL families in 10,000 villages above the poverty line.

Welfare schemes such as subsidised LPG cylinders, Maa Voucher Scheme, Lado Protsahan Yojana, Shri Annapurna Rasoi, and pensions for the underprivileged are already delivering results.

During the programme, the Chief Minister inspected departmental stalls, released the Shahri Camp 2025 Guidelines, and distributed cheques and leases to beneficiaries.

The event was attended by MP Manju Sharma, MLA Kalicharan Saraf, Jaipur Mayor Soumya Gurjar, Deputy Mayor Puneet Karnawat, senior officials, and a large gathering of citizens.

--IANS

arc/svn