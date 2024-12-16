Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Naxalism, Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Chhattisgarh

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): Home Minister Amit Shah on his two-day visit to Chhattisgarh met the families of jawans killed in Naxal attacks at the Amar Vatika in Bastar on Monday.

While interacting with the families, Shah acknowledged the loss of the families and said, "The pain of losing your loved ones cannot be diminished, but we stand firmly with you. The Chhattisgarh government is making efforts to preserve the memories of the martyrs to ensure their sacrifices remain eternal."

He further assured the families, "We are committed to ensuring that no one else has to suffer the loss you have faced. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the jawans and citizens who lost their lives in Naxal violence. I promise you that we will eradicate Naxalism completely from the sacred land of Maa Danteshwari."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai also reassured the families that the sacrifices of their loved ones would not go in vain.

"Both the Central and Chhattisgarh governments are united in safeguarding your interests. We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring the well-being of all affected families," he said while offering his condolences and paying homage to the martyrs.

He further announced, "To honour the memory of our brave jawans, the Chhattisgarh government will install statues in their villages, preserving their legacy for future generations."

The Home Minister met civilians affected by Naxal violence and while expressing his deep condolences assured them of the unwavering support of the central and state governments.

The Union Home Minister highlighted the remarkable efforts of India's security forces and police in countering Naxalism.

He remarked, "Over the past year, a well-executed strategy has significantly curtailed the influence of Naxalism, enabling us to accelerate developmental activities systematically. The Central Government fully supports the anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh."

Elaborating on the government's approach, Shah said, "Our efforts are focused on three fronts: encouraging Maoist rebels to surrender, arresting those involved in violence, and responding firmly to those threatening lives. Those who choose the path of violence are being dealt with in their own language."

Shah also appreciated the Chhattisgarh government's initiative to dedicate one day every week at the Inspector General's Office to address the grievances of martyrs' families.

He suggested that district collectors also participate in this initiative, ensuring a more comprehensive support system.

"While nothing can truly lessen the pain of losing a loved one, we aim to create mechanisms to alleviate your suffering," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma also expressed his solidarity with the families, saying, "We wanted to meet the families of our brave martyrs and those affected by Naxal violence. You are part of our extended family, and your pain is our shared grief. Your loss deeply touches all of us."

The event was attended by families of the fallen soldiers and victims of Naxal violence. —ANI