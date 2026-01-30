Amit Shah to focus on mass outreach events, hold party review meets during his two-day Bengal visit

Kolkata, Jan 30 (IANS) During his two-day visit to West Bengal, starting from Friday late evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will combine a review of organisational activities with mass outreach programmes.

This time, however, his priority will be mass outreach programmes rather than internal organisational events, unlike his previous tour last month, when he concentrated entirely on internal activities. The only public programme during his previous visit was a press conference.

A state committee member of the party stated that HM Shah will arrive at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Friday evening and hold a crucial meeting with the core committee members of the BJP in the state to discuss issues related to poll preparedness.

On Saturday, he will address two public rallies-cum-party workers’ conferences, first in the erstwhile industrial belt of Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district in the morning and second at Siliguri in Darjeeling district in North Bengal.

After addressing the Siliguri rally, the Union Home Minister will return to New Delhi from Bagdogra Airport.

“BJP workers from the party’s four organisational districts or Lok Sabha seats, namely Bangaon, Barasat, Basirhat, and Barrackpore, all being from North 24 Parganas district, will be mainly present at the Barrackpore programme. On the other hand, party workers from five organisational districts, namely Siliguri, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar, will be present at the Barrackpore programme,” said a state committee member of the BJP.

Political observers feel that the successive visits to West Bengal, first by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by the BJP's newly-elected President Nitin Nabin, and now by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the same month, and that, too, much before the election dates are announced, prove how seriously the BJP views the state Assembly elections this time.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi addressed two political rallies, first on January 17 in Malda district, followed by another public rally on January 18 at Singur in the Hooghly district. Nitin Navin was on a two-day visit (from January 27) to West Bengal, and also addressed a public rally at the industrial township of Durgapur in West Burdwan district.

--IANS

src/dpb