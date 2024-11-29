Amit Shah NSA Ajit Doval attends DGP IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar

Khordha (Odisha): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday attended the three-day DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The three-day conference, being held from November 29 to December 1, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security, New Criminal Laws, Narcotics among others, as per a Prime Minister's Office release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the conference from November 30 to December 1. During the conference, the President's Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded.

The Conference will provide an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as also various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the Police in India.

Its deliberations will include the formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides internal security threats.

"Prime Minister has always demonstrated a deep interest in the DGP Conference. The Prime Minister not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas," the release read.

This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilized starting from Yoga session, business session, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables. This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country to the Prime Minister.

The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan).

The conference is being attended by the Principal Secretary to PM, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of states and Union Territories and chiefs of Central Police Organisations, among others. (ANI)