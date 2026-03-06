Amit Shah lauds CISF role in anti-Naxal Ops, says Red Corridor dream will be crushed

Bhubaneswar, March 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said security forces will completely dismantle the dream of a Red Corridor from Tirupati to Pashupatinath temple and make India Naxal-free by March 31, while praising the role of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the anti-Maoist operations.

Read More

Addressing the gathering during the CISF’s 57th Raising Day ceremony in Cuttack, Odisha, HM Shah said, “The Narendra Modi government has taken a pledge that by March 31, 2026, India will be free from Naxalism. CISF has made a significant contribution to this effort. Whether in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, or Telangana, CISF has played an important role in anti-Naxal operations.”

He said Naxalites who dreamt of a Red Corridor from Tirupati to Pashupatinath Temple will be completely defeated, with security forces establishing full control over Maoist-dominated areas. "The Naxalites who dream of extending the Red Corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati will be completely vanquished by our security forces by March 31, 2026."

“In this campaign, many difficult operations were carried out, and several challenging responsibilities were placed on the shoulders of the security forces. However, with a constant smile and unwavering courage, they followed every order and made numerous efforts towards the elimination of Naxalism. Today, we stand on the verge of making the country free from Naxalism,” said the Home Minister.

The Union Minister also highlighted the role of CISF in ensuring the safety of industrial establishments across the country, saying India’s vision of industrial development cannot be realised without the force, which provides a secure environment essential for industrial growth, and requires a national-level industrial security force.

Union Home Minister further said that by combining courage, sacrifice, and dedication with the rich traditions of India’s history, and equipping itself with modern weapons, CISF has demonstrated the resolve to face every kind of challenge.

HM Shah added that PM Modi has placed two important resolutions before the people of the country -- to make India a fully developed nation by 2047, to achieve the top position globally in every sector, and to make India the world’s third-largest economy by 2027.

He said that CISF is playing the role of a catalyst in achieving these goals. The Home Minister stated that the CISF has always stood firmly as the nation’s shield, adding that the Ministry of Home Affairs has recently decided to entrust the security of all ports to the CISF.

Union Home Minister noted that the sacrifices of personnel of CISF have played a major role in strengthening the country economically. He said CISF is currently providing security to 70 airports across India, along with 361 important institutions in the country. He said that in the coming days, CISF will also provide security to private industrial groups in a hybrid mode.

He said that the CISF has been entrusted with the role of a nodal agency for drone security, and the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to foster a separate vertical for this cause.

HM Shah underscored that over the past 56 years, CISF has demonstrated its efficiency as a force by receiving 13,693 medals for gallantry and distinguished service.

He also laid the foundation stone for three residential complexes (Kamrup, Nashik and Sehore) of the CISF to be built at a cost of Rs 890 crore, and inaugurated two residential complexes -- Rajarhat and Delhi.

--IANS

gyan/dpb