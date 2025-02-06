Amit Shah Honors PM Modi-Acharya Vidyasagar's Spiritual Bond at Samadhi Smriti

Rajnandgaon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday highlighted that the "spiritual relationship" had developed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Acharaya Guruvar Vidyasagar Ji Mahamuniraj, when the latter took a 'samadhi,' dedicating his life to Digambara Jainism.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah was attending the 'Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav' in honour of the spiritual leader in Chhattisgarh.

Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj embraced death on February 18, 2024, through the practice of 'Sallekhna', a voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification.

Talking about the 'Samadhi' of the spiritual leader, Shah recounted how the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national convention was also going on at the same, and a homage was paid to the Acharya.

"When Acharya ji took 'Samadhi', then BJP's national convention was going on, on that stage, while paying homage to Acharya ji, I read the emotions of PM Modi. I can clearly say between Acharya ji and PM Modi, a spiritual relationship had begun," Shah said during his address at Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav.

Mentioning that despite having less time in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi made sure to take the blessings of the Acharya.

"Even when there was less time for him (PM Modi) in Chhattisgarh, he came in early morning to take the blessings of the Acharya and then went back. The work, words, and the message of Acharya, is influential across the country, and we need to protect that," Shah added.

Calling himself a follower of Acharya Vidyasagar, Shah said, "(Acharya Vidyasagar) had garnered a lot of followers through his work, and I too am included in the many followers of his. Dedicating his life to the country, Dharam..."

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said a complex will be built where Vidyasagar Maharaj took Samadhi, which will be visited by people from all over the country.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Chhattisgarh... He will go to Dongargarh, the holy place of Chandragiri, where Vidyasagar Maharaj took Samadhi... A complex will be built there... People from all over the country and abroad will come to it and learn about his teachings. The entire nation will benefit from it," the CM said.

After his address, Shah offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari temple in the district.

